AMLT (AMLT) One Day Volume Hits $52,280.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, AMLT has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and $52,280.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

