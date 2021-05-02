Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

AMDUF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. Amundi has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $83.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

