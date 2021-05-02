Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,379 shares of company stock worth $795,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 1,976,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

