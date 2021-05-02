Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce $38.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.20 million. argenx posted sales of $21.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $104.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.95 million to $247.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.13 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in argenx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $286.71. 114,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.92. argenx has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

