Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 154.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.