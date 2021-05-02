Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $32.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 5,159,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,705. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.