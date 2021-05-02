Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $1.87 EPS

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.06. 4,043,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

