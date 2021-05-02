Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce sales of $56.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.72 million to $60.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $108.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $327.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $356.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $473.19 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $494.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 717,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,333. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $7,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.