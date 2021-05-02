Analysts Anticipate TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will report sales of $513.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $531.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $511.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 835,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

