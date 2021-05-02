Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of TME traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 11,362,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,144,184. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

