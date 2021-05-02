Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.