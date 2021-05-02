Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

