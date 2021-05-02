Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $30.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.63 billion and the lowest is $29.44 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $121.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $123.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $128.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $61.74. 5,171,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

