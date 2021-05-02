Analysts Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.90. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.