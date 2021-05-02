Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post $68.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.79 billion and the lowest is $67.36 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $282.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $295.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. 6,153,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,726. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

