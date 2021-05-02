Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.05. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,958. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.55. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.