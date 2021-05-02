Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.27. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $152.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of -849.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.