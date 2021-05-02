Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $42.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.44 million and the lowest is $39.51 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $206.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.72 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $495.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

GBT stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 675,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

