Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report $12.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

