Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

