Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

