Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce $49.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.49 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.58 million to $217.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.56 million, with estimates ranging from $240.74 million to $333.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $1,137,313. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.72 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

