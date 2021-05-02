Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price at $72.75

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

