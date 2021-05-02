Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $49.83

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $655.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.