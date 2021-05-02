Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

XENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

