Analysts Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KARO stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

