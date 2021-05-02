Analysts Set Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Target Price at $4.70

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Tervita stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

