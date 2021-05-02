Analysts Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target at $13.75

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $46,503,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

