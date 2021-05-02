Analysts Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Price Target at $39.70

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

USM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,944. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United States Cellular by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

