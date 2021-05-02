Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 4,601.63

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on Wizz Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,901 ($64.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,954.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,536.89. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total value of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45). Also, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

