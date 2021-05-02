Analyzing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.43 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 8.41 $10.58 million $0.40 39.55

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Tejon Ranch 18.60% 2.05% 1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Comstock Holding Companies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,281 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

