Analyzing QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QAD and CTGX Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 4.71 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -89.48 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QAD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QAD and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 1 2 0 2.67 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

QAD currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.12%. Given QAD’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QAD is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 1.08% 3.21% 1.25% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

QAD has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 37.2, meaning that its share price is 3,620% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QAD beats CTGX Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

CTGX Mining Company Profile

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

