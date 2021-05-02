ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $411.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

