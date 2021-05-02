Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annaly witnessed book value growth in first-quarter 2021, which was driven by spread tightening. Notably, the company’s investment strategy is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency and credit-focused assets, and this will likely enhance its returns in the upcoming period. Also, amid Fed’s purchase efforts and strong demand, the outlook for Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) remains attractive. The company will sell off its commercial real estate business and invest the capital in the residential mortgage finance sector. Yet, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Elevated prepayment speeds are affecting asset yields. Also, it operates in a highly competitive market to acquire targeted assets and this adversely impacts the pricing of securities.”

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.