Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ansell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:ANSLY opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.96. Ansell has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $126.49.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

