AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and $2.77 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

