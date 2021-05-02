Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $251.44 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $254.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

