Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

