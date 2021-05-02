Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.61. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMEH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

