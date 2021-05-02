Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

