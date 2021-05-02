Applied Research Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

SPGI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $394.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

