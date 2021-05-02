Applied Research Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDD traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

