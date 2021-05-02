Applied Research Investments LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 80.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $709.44. 40,758,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,756,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.