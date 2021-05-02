Arbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 3.0% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 5,414,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

