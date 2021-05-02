Arconic (ARNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.60 on Friday. Arconic has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

