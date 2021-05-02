Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Arcosa updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

