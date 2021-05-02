ArdCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $31.18 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 118% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $165,320.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

