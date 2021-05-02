Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $6.87. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 65,227 shares.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $721.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.