Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

