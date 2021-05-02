Argonaut Gold (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter.

TSE AR opened at C$2.70 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The stock has a market cap of C$834.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

